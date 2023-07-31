ISIS behind suicide blast at JUI-F political convention that killed 46 in Pakistan: Police

Peshawar: At least 46 people were killed and over 100 were injured in a suicide attack on a political convention of a hardline Islamist party on Sunday in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police confirmed on Monday.

On Sunday, more than 400 members of the orthodox Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party were attacked as they met beneath a canopy in the town of Khar, which borders Afghanistan. The JUI-F is recognised for its ties to hardline political Islam.

The explosion in Bajaur is still under investigation, and we are currently collecting evidence. According to police officials quoted by Geo News, their preliminary investigation indicates that the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS) was involved.—Inputs from Agencies