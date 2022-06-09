Special Program organized on World Environment Day at PU

Chandigrah (The Hawk): A three-day special program organized on the occasion of World Environment Day concluded at Panjab University, Chandigarh. On this occasion, as the chief guest, Head of the Department of University School

of Open Learning, Prof. Madhurima Verma and NSS Coordinator of Panjab University, Prof. Ashwani Kaul were present. Volunteers were asked by all the guests who came to the program to be aware of environmental protection so that within the coming time our environment can be completely safe and India can become a special identity at the world level. On this occasion, Amit Bhardwaj from Social Work Department threw light on the history of NSS in detail. During this program, a play was organized on save the environment under the leadership of Hargobind Singh Randhawa, through which he gave a message to everyone that how the environment of our earth is getting polluted and we should save this polluted environment. Special efforts will have to be made for this so that in the coming times, our future generations do not have to face any problem related to the environment. Along with this, the volunteers who did good work during this three-day program were also honoured with certificates. On this occasion the convener of this three-day program and N.S.S Program Officer Dr. Richa Sharma said in the same way that NSS Various activities will be organized, in the coming time so that a meaningful change can be brought in the society. At the end of the program All the guests who came were thanked by Prof. Swaranjit Kaur. Other staff members were also present on the occasion.



