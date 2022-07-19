SP MLAs In UP Cross Vote In Presidential Poll

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi MLA Shivpal Yadav, on Monday, voted for NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, defying the party line.

The Samajwadi Party is supporting the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Talking to reporters, Shivpal said: "Yashwant Sinha had once called Mulayam Singh Yadav an ISI agent and we can never support him. Hardcore SP leaders, those who follow Mulayam Singh's principles will never support a candidate who levelled such allegations. Shivpal had even written a letter to Akhilesh Yadav, asking him to reconsider support to Sinha.

Another SP MLA Shahjeel Islam, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Bareilly, has also reportedly cross-voted in the Presidential election. He has cast his vote for Draupadi Murmu, whereas his party is backing Yashwant Sinha. Islam reached the Vidhan Bhawan, accompanied by Shivpal.

—IANS







