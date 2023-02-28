Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sonia's Adieu...segregation from politics. Retirement from now on. According to her own sayings in the Congress Steering Committee meeting. Her moving away from the Congress means "end of era of pre-1947 to 1980s in the Congress when SoniaJi was Congressccentric". Thereafter also, she till now, pulled Congress on but no more, as decided by her, astutely observe partypeople. They say, from now on, a new Congress has started functioning in the sense, "the 2023+ and onward fully in from now on in the Congress" under "new leaders like Mallikarjuna Kharge etc shedding off Gandhi-tag". Also, at this point, this may also be pointed out, the "goal is to strengthen the Congress in every way amid the people of all hues in the country so that the Congress-name again becomes synonymous with the countrypeople of all hues shedding all kinds of 'narrowism, sectarianism, communalism, redundant differences, squabbles' and the like". The idea is: Present a Congress aiming toward 2085, 200th year since Congress' establishment in 1885. Getcha?