Somesh Pawar Of Uttarkashi Got First Place In Dettol Hygiene Olympiad

Haridwar (The Hawk): Reckitt, world’s leading consumer health and hygiene company, announced winners of the second edition of Dettol Hygiene Olympiad, the biggest hygiene Olympiad in India under Reckitt’s flagship campaign Dettol Banega Swasth India. The Olympiad was organized with the aim to raise awareness about the role that hygiene plays in preventing childhood illnesses. The 15 Olympiad winners, accompanied by their teachers, were felicitated at the launch of Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 10 in Mumbai. Dettol Hygiene Olympiad 2.0 successfully reached over 30 million children across 28 states and 8 union territories in the country, empowering children even in the most remote corners of India with essential knowledge and best practices around handwashing hygiene.

Among the winners was Somesh Pawar from Uttarakhand. Somesh is a young scholar attending the Primary School of Athali.

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt, said, “Reckitt’s commitment to hygiene, health and sanitation has motivated India’s young minds to champion the domains associated with positive sanitation. It gave us immense pleasure to celebrate the success of children from different corners of India and are confident that their enthusiasm and knowledge will contribute to the country’s health progress.”