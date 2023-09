Raebareli: On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai predicted that Rahul Gandhi will become prime minister in 2019 and that incumbent MP Smriti Irani would lose her Amethi seat deposit.

A senior Congress leader's defeat at Irani's hands in the Gandhi family bastion of Amethi in the 2019 general election was a significant upset.

"Union minister Smriti Irani is going to forfeit her deposit in Amethi," the Congress leader declared.—Inputs from Agencies