Small aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport amid heavy rains; 8 people injured

Mumbai: On Thursday, a private plane carrying eight people lost control and skidded off the runway as it landed at the Mumbai airport. All eight passengers and crew members were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The event occurred just after 1700 local time, and the airport's management reported that one of the runways was back in service by 1847 local time.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft, registration number VT-DBL, went off the runway while landing in Mumbai. The plane had come from Visakhapatnam.—Inputs from Agencies