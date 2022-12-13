Six Bihar cities are among the most polluted in the country

Patna (The Hawk): The Air Quality Index (AQI) is still above severe in the majority of the cities even if the temperature is dropping over much of the country.

Six of the ten cities with the worst air quality are in Bihar.

With an air quality index of 366, Saharsa is regarded as the most polluted city in the nation, posing health risks to those who suffer from asthma.

According to statistics gathered at 8 p.m. on Monday, Saharsa was at 344, Muzaffarpur was at 330, Bhagalpur was at 330, Patna was at 318, Begusarai was at 270, and Purnea was at 269 as well.

However, according to a representative, Saharsa and Muzaffarpur's AQI exceeded 400 during the day.

The official claimed that the key factor contributing to the decline in AQI in these cities is dust. The main causes of the decline in AQI are hurried construction and transportation of sand and building supplies. As a result, the levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were five and three times higher than on typical days.

AQI values between 0 and 50 are regarded as good, between 51 and 100 as moderate, between 101 and 150 as "unhealthy for the sensitive group," between 151 and 200 as "unhealthy for all," between 201 and 300 as "extremely unhealthy," and between 301 and 500 as dangerous for human health.

(Inputs from Agencies)