Mysore (Karnataka): After two recent murder cases, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly ex-CM Siddaramaiah hit back at Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's statement that murders had also taken place during Siddaramaiah's time.

Siddarmaiah demanded Bommai's resignation over the deteriorating law and order situation in the southern state.

His remarks came in wake of two brutal killings in Mangaluru.

"The Chief Minister is making a statement out of frustration. If you can't run the government, let it go. If you don't believe in democracy if you can't listen to the words of the opposition, then resign and go away," said Siddarmaiah.

He also stressed that if there are any links of SDPI and PFI in the murder cases then immediate action should be taken.

"If the SDPI, and PFI organizations have violated the law, if there is evidence for it, then let them be banned."

Siddaramaiah's statements came after Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra while making a statement on the incident said that the involvement of the extremist Popular Front of India (PFI), and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is suspected.

The Leader of the Opposition also questioned the state government's morals and said, "This government has no morals. How can those who have no morals bear the moral responsibility of these cases?"

Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP Yuva Morcha worker, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada late Tuesday evening.

The Karnataka Police on Thursday arrested two people in connection with Nettaru's murder. The accused persons will be produced before a local court, the officials added.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dakshin Kannada while speaking to ANI said that till now, a total of 15 people were questioned, out of which 2 people were arrested. He further added that they are also probing the possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle used in incident.

In another incident, a 23-year-old youth was hacked to death by an unidentified group on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Fazil and was attacked by lethal weapons.

Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur.

"At around 8 pm (on July 28), there was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. The boy was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar.

The officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29.

The investigations are underway in both cases. —ANI