Shri Gangotri Dham to reopen for devotees on May 10, announces temple committee

Dehradun: The revered Shri Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand is set to open its doors to devotees on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday, May 10, at precisely 12:25 pm local time.

The announcement, made by the Shri Panch Gangotri Temple Committee, marks the beginning of the pilgrimage season for thousands of devotees who flock to this sacred site each year.

The decision regarding the auspicious timing of the Kapatodwan ceremony, held at the winter residence Mukhwa (Mukhimath), was finalized today by the temple committee, ensuring that the rituals align with traditional customs and practices.

Following closely, the doors of the renowned Shri Badrinath Dham are scheduled to open on Sunday, May 12, at 6 am, while devotees can embark on their spiritual journey to Shri Kedarnath Dham from May 10 onwards, with the doors opening at 7 am.



Notably, the opening dates for the doors of Yamunotri Dham, also set for May 10, are yet to be finalized by the Yamunotri Temple Committee.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee disclosed that the dates for the opening of the doors of the second Kedar, Madmaheshwar Ji, and the third Kedar, Shri Tungnath Ji, will be deliberated upon on Saturday, April 13 coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

A sea of devotees, every year embark on the 'Chota Char Dham' Yatra, the 'four abodes' which is a set of four important pilgrimage sites revered by the Hindus.

The Chota Char dham circuit consists of four sites--Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath-nestled up in the Himalyas.

The Kedarnath temple is one of the most revered temples in the country dedicated to Lord Shiva and people from across the country visit the temple during the six months when the temple is open.

This year, the doors of the temple were closed on November 15 amidst the devotional sounds of the Indian Army Band, which was witnessed by two thousand five hundred pilgrims.

