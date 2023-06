Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Sextuagenarian...On To Septuagenarian...Ajay Maken Is Being Mentioned Here: Only The Other Day Not Long Ago, He Was NSUI Chief, IYC Chief, MP, Central Minister, AICC General Secretary, Etc, Etc...Now On To Aiming For Delhi CMship Ejecting --- Of Course, Via Elections --- Current CM Arvind Kejriwal, Already Visibly Tottering, Rickety, Topsy-Turvy. As Ajay Maken --- Refurbished (See His Sextuagenarian Pic Along Side) As "New Look Near-Grand-Old-'Dilli Papa' Personified --- Is Directly Pointing Out A Direct Deal Between Kejriwal And BJP To Keep Him Out In Return Of He Will Continue To Be Villain In Opposition Unity...And Many More Revealing Phenomena About Him...This Way, Ajay Maken Is Cutting A "Sure Niche" For Himself Amid Delhiites Though His "Effect" Is Yet To Be Ascertained In East Delhi / Trans Yamuna Areas Where AAP Is Still Stated To Be Strong, Formidable Though Its Veracity Is Yet To Be Ascertained Considering The AAP's East Delhi Strong Man Manish Sisodia Is Now Down-'N'-Out. The Other AAP Strong Man Of East Delhi Gopal Rai Is Active Of Course And Is Also A Minister In Kejriwal-Government But By And Large, Reliable Reports Are, AAP's Fast Losing Out In East Delhi. Ajay Maken, According To Sources, Is Now Keen To Familiarise Himself There Via "Hand Picked Persona Who'll Not Ditch Him". As For Other Parts Of Delhi, He Is Comfortable As He Is Known There. He Was MP From There Not Long Ago, Point Out Insiders. ...In Either Case, Before He Steps In To Septuagenarian-Syndrome, He Wants To Be Delhi-CM Fulfilling His Full Entity As A Full Fledged DelhiWallah.