Severe Traffic Jam In Haridwar Causes Distress To Travellers Due To Scorching Heat

Haridwar: Haridwar is grappling with severe traffic congestion this weekend, exacerbated by the influx of visitors for the Char Dham Yatra.

Since early morning on Sunday, vehicles have been inching forward on the national highway, causing significant distress to travelers, particularly small children suffering in the scorching heat.

The city's major intersections are also clogged, with traffic jams bringing movement to a standstill.

Despite efforts from traffic police personnel, the situation remains chaotic. All parking spaces in Haridwar are currently full, compounding the problem as vehicles struggle to find space.

The congestion is so severe that even ambulances are unable to navigate through the gridlock, raising concerns about emergency response times.

Travellers report taking several hours just to pass through Haridwar, enduring extreme discomfort in the heat.

Ram Kumar, travelling from Bahadarabad to Haridwar for a holy bath, expressed his frustration.

"We have been stuck in this traffic jam for almost an hour. We have small children with us, and on top of that, it's very hot. We don't know what to do. There are no other options here right now. We are facing a lot of difficulties. The police are busy trying to clear the traffic, but there are so many people that there's not much they can do about it," Kumar said.

Another traveller, Sujata, described the ordeal stating, "We have been stuck in this traffic jam for a very long time, and we have elderly women with us, so we are facing a lot of difficulties. It's very troublesome for us, and the heat is making it even worse."

A traveler returning to Noida after visiting Haridwar shared a similar experience.

"We were just returning after our visit, but there is such a huge traffic jam here, and there are no arrangements. Some roads are clearing up a bit, but the jam is extensive. We've been stuck for an hour and a half. On top of that, the heat is making it even more difficult. There's no traffic police here," the traveller said.

Earlier on May 18, Abhinav Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), Uttarakhand, conducted a surprise inspection of the Bhadrakali check post during his visit to Garhwal. During this, he inspected the Gangotri Yamunotri Yatri Registration Check Center and Tourist Police Assistance Center and took feedback on travel arrangements from the officers present.

He instructed the officers to maintain the traffic system. He also stressed that the convenience of the devotees should be taken care of and that all necessary steps should be taken so that they do not face any problems.

The Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on May 10. The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April-May to October-November.

It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by air (helicopter services are available). —ANI