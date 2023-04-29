Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Self Destruction. ...Self Destruction Personified For Him By He Himself In True Spirit Of "If Beggars Like Him's Hopes To Be 'The PM' Is True, Parsimonius Entities Like Him Are Surely Destined To Annihilate This Country In To Tatters". Thus, 'Up His', Say In Utter Knowledged Consent Aam JanSamuha of all hues including the Pickers, Cranks, Thugs, Taporees, Beoras, Muggers, Stealers, 420, 502, 507 etc. They, now off their "chronic habits and in the process / practices of full fledged reformed entities" admit, the topiwala is on self destruction after swaying the masses in his favour. How? By hurriedly promoting himself as PM of the country already, in the process is taking out his scandalously hidden defalcations tantamount to multi-100s of Cr(s) and losing the very credibility of veiled honesty. The masses are opting for experienced corrupt as their (mis)deeds are still concealed and not unearthed despite repeated allegations to the contrary while, the topiwala is near-incarceration and his ministers are already in prision on multi-Cr defalcation charges. ...Self destruction thus personified?!?