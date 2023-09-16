    Menu
    Security forces recover 14 improvised mortars, war-like stores in Manipur

    Sunil Aswal
    September16/ 2023
    Imphal: A combined team of Central and state security forces on Saturday recovered 15 weapons including 14 improvised mortars, one single barrel gun and other war-like stores at Khodang village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

    Defence Spokesman for Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh Lt Col Amit Shukla said that a joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, other central forces and Manipur Police, acting on a on specific intelligence inputs, launched an operation in Khodang village in Churachandpur district and recovered the weapons and and war-like stores.

    In a similar operation in Thoubal district, a joint team of Assam Rifles and police launched a search operation at Kwarok Maring and recovered one 9 mm Carbine and other war-like stores.

    The recovered weapons and ammunition have been handed over to police for further investigation.

    — IANS

