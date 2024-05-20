One killed, 40 injured as bus falls off flyover in Uttar Pradesh

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Bareilly, with four in critical condition.

Bareilly, UP: One passenger died and 40 were injured when a bus fell from a flyover in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The accident occurred around 3:30 am when the bus was coming from Delhi.

The bus fell from a flyover in the Fatehganj police station area, killing one passenger and injuring 40. The deceased was identified as Prem Kishan (40), a resident of Meerut, said District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar.



The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Bareilly. The condition of four of them is stated to be critical, he said.

—PTI