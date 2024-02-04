Section 144 Imposed for Uttarakhand Assembly Security around Vidhan Sabha

Security Tightened as Uttarakhand Gears Up for Assembly Session Discussing Crucial Uniform Civil Code.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In preparation for the Uttarakhand Assembly session starting on February 5th the local administration has put in place Section 144 within a 300 meter radius around the Vidhan Sabha premises.



Sonika, the District Magistrate of Dehradun announced that activities such as demonstrations by organizations and communities will be restricted in the designated area during the assembly session, which begins this Monday.



One of the focuses of this assembly session is to discuss and consider implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a cabinet meeting on Saturday at the State Secretariat, where they discussed the draft report concerning the Uniform Civil Code.



During a gathering at the state level it is expected that the Cabinet will approve the draft report clearing the way for presenting a UCC Bill in front of the Assembly on February 6th. The drafting committee for UCC led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai submitted their draft to Chief Minister Dhami on Friday.



The Uniform Civil Code proposes civil laws for all communities in Uttarakhand. Speaking at an event held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan at his Camp Office, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized their commitment to implementing UCC in Uttarakhand before this Assembly session. He mentioned that this aligns, with a resolution adopted by BJP.



Chief Minister Dhami took to media on Friday describing it as a momentous day for the residents of the state. He highlighted how the UCC is set to bring about the realization of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' (One India, Great India) vision. The UCC aims to establish a legal framework that ensures uniformity in marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws, for all citizens irrespective of their religious beliefs.



The successful passage of the UCC Bill will mark the fulfillment of a commitment made by the BJP to the people of the state during the 2022 Assembly elections.

