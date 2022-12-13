Retired Bank Official Dies As Car Falls Into Uttarakhand Gorge

New Tehri: A retired bank official was killed when his car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Kaudiyala on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, district disaster management officer Brajesh Bhatt said.

The car fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge, killing the man on the spot, he said. The body was recovered by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel who rushed to the spot from Devprayag, Bhatt said. The deceased was identified as Sharad Kant Sharma, a retired bank official who was a resident of Dehradun. —PTI