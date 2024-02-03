Resignation of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Due to Personal Circumstances

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns amid escalating tensions with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. A tumultuous relationship marked by warnings and accusations unfolds against the backdrop of political developments.

Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has submitted his resignation from the position on Saturday stating reasons. In a letter addressed to the President of India Purohit explained that he is resigning from the post of Governor of Punjab and Administrator Union Territory Chandigarh due to circumstances and other commitments. He kindly requested the President to accept his resignation at their convenience.



The decision to resign comes after a period of relations between the governor and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with both parties engaging in public disagreements on various matters. August Purohit had issued a strong warning to CM Mann raising the possibility of recommending Presidents rule in the state and initiating legal proceedings if his letters remained unanswered.



In correspondence with Mann Governor Purohit expressed his ongoing frustration regarding unanswered letters and cautioned about reporting a "failure of constitutional mechanism" to the President. In response Mann accused the Governor of threatening peace loving citizens in the state. The Chief Minister emphasized that law and order are well maintained and highlighted that most of Purohits concerns have been appropriately addressed.



In October this year Purohit had written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding an incident related to 'illegal' mining, in Tarn Taran.

The Governor requested a report regarding the issue, which also addressed claims of corruption within the police force the alleged participation of a close relative of an MLA in unauthorized mining activities and subsequent measures like the suspension of police personnel and the reassignment of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), in Tarn Taran.

