Rajasthan: Junior engineer arrested for taking bribe

Jaipur: A government engineer was arrested in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for clearing outstanding bills of a contractor, an official said.





Phoolchand Swami, a junior engineer of the Watershed Development and Land Conservation Department in Gangrar, had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the contractor for clearing outstanding bills amounting to Rs 48 lakh, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.





A bureau team verified the contractor's complaint and the officer was caught red-handed while taking Rs 50,000 as bribe from the complainant on Monday.





A search was underway at his residence and other places linked to him, the spokesperson said.

—PTI