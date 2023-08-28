    Menu
    Rajasthan woman delivers quadruplets

    Pankaj Sharma
    August28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Jaipur: A woman in Rajasthan has given birth to quadruplets -- two boys and two girls.

    Dr. Shalini Aggarwal of the Ayushman Hospital said Kiran Kanwar (28), a resident of Wazirpura, was brought to the hospital by her family members when she started labour pain at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

    The woman was operated upon and delivered at around 6 a.m. in the morning.

    According to Aggarwal, the weight of three newborns is 1 kg and 350 grams, while the fourth weighs 1 kg and 650 grams.

    "These children need special monitoring. The three children weighing 1 kg and 350 grams have been referred to Zanana Hospital for safety. The fourth is kept with his mother," she added.

