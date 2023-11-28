Rajasthan bans cruel glue traps for rodent control

Rajasthan Takes a Stand: Bans Cruel Glue Traps to Safeguard Animal Welfare

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has banned import, manufacture, sale and use of glue traps to catch rodents.



On PETA, India's appeal, Animal Husbandry Department Director and state Animal Welfare Board member secretary Bhavani Singh Rathore wrote a letter to all district collectors and the chair of the committee and issued necessary directions against the manufacture, use, purchase and export of the sticky traps with immediate effect.



Welcoming the move, PETA India Advocacy Officer Farhat Ul Ain said: "PETA India applauds the Rajasthan government for taking steps to protect animals, no matter how small, and calling for effective implementation and adherence to the ban."



"Glue traps are ineffective in the long term because they don't address the underlying issue. Instead, more rats and mice move in to fill the void traps create, as a temporary increase in the food supply prompts them to breed. The result is a vicious killing cycle in which many animals suffer and die."



Rajasthan is the latest of 30 states and union territories to issue directives against these cruel and illegal sticky traps. The governments of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have issued similar circulars directing action against and imposing prohibitions on these cruel traps.

—IANS