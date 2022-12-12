Rainfall in K'taka till December 16; three districts are under a yellow alert

Bengaluru (The Hawk): Even though Bengaluru awoke to a foggy and drizzle-filled morning on Monday, the state capital of Karnataka is expected to have rain through December 16.

In spite of Cyclone "Mandous" weakening in neighbouring states, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the districts of Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and Shivamogga. These districts were expected to get significant rainfall, therefore authorities have taken precautions to prevent any harm.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and north Karnataka's Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Haveri, Gadag, and Ballary were all expected to receive an average amount of rain.

Rainfall is also predicted to have an impact on the southern districts of Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar, and Bengaluru Rural. The central districts of Davanagere and Chitradurga will also be battered by the rain.

Farmers are concerned due to the constant rain because they worry about crop loss.

Due to the persistent and heavy rain, the government has declared a vacation for Monday for the districts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur. In the meantime, Bengaluru's cold and rainy weather was making a lot of kids ill.

