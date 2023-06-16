Rainfall brings relief to Delhi as heat subsides

New Delhi: The rain that fell on sections of the national capital on Friday was a welcome relief for the city's residents as the temperature soared.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the day would be cloudy with occasional light rain and thundershowers, with strong winds.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi (Vivek Vihar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Chhattarpur, Ayanagar), (Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Gurugram, Manesar) Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Aligarh, Iglas (UP) during next 2 hours," the IMD had said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather predicted that Cyclone Biparjoy will cause light rainfall to occur across Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday.

According to the information provided by the IMD, the lowest temperature that was recorded in Delhi on Friday was 27.9 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature that is likely to be recorded would be approximately 38 degrees Celsius.—Inputs from Agencies