    Menu
    Editorial & Analyses

    Rahul-Priyanka Split...Huh!

    author-img
    Sunil Aswal
    September7/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Rahul-Priyanka

    Soumitra Bose

    New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul-Priyanka Split... Huh!: Strong Murmurs, Rumblings To That Effect Are Doing Whipping Insidious Rounds In "Elite, Exclusive, (Not) Elusive" Get-Togethers, Clubs, Cliques, Congregations, Assemblies, Parties...The Basis Of Those "Juicy Split Rumours" Is On The Basis Of "On The Day Of Rakhi, He Was In Karnataka And Not In Delhi And Thus Was Bereft Of Rakhi From Priyanka, Thus, The Assertive Rumours Of The Split Between Him And Priyanka" Which Is Not RPT Not True To The Least At All, Confidently Assert All Round Knowledgable Insiders. The Latter Say, Those Who Are Spreading Rumors About Priyanka Not Tying Rakhi On Rahul's Wrist Because Of Her Differences With Him Obviously --- Deliberately, To Say The Least --- Ignored The Fact That Rahul Had Tied The Rakhi From Priyanka In The Morning Itself And That Was Publicly Visible On His Wrist In Karnataka All Throughout The Day. (See Photo). Thus, No Question Of Any Split --- Not Even, Remotest --- Between Them.

    Categories :Editorial & AnalysesTags :Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Vadra
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in