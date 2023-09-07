Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul-Priyanka Split... Huh!: Strong Murmurs, Rumblings To That Effect Are Doing Whipping Insidious Rounds In "Elite, Exclusive, (Not) Elusive" Get-Togethers, Clubs, Cliques, Congregations, Assemblies, Parties...The Basis Of Those "Juicy Split Rumours" Is On The Basis Of "On The Day Of Rakhi, He Was In Karnataka And Not In Delhi And Thus Was Bereft Of Rakhi From Priyanka, Thus, The Assertive Rumours Of The Split Between Him And Priyanka" Which Is Not RPT Not True To The Least At All, Confidently Assert All Round Knowledgable Insiders. The Latter Say, Those Who Are Spreading Rumors About Priyanka Not Tying Rakhi On Rahul's Wrist Because Of Her Differences With Him Obviously --- Deliberately, To Say The Least --- Ignored The Fact That Rahul Had Tied The Rakhi From Priyanka In The Morning Itself And That Was Publicly Visible On His Wrist In Karnataka All Throughout The Day. (See Photo). Thus, No Question Of Any Split --- Not Even, Remotest --- Between Them.