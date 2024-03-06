    Menu
    Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi: UP Congress leader

    Rahul Gandhi set to contest Lok Sabha election from Amethi, aiming to reclaim his traditional seat, as confirmed by Congress District President Pradeep Singhal after Delhi meetings.

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

    Amethi: An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

    Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

    Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

    In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha 2024 Amethi Election Congress Party Candidate Pradeep Singhal Congress 2019 Election Amethi Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani Wayanad MP
