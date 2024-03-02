Quantum University Hosts Two-Day Life Skills Workshop On Circuit Designing And Extension Wiring

Roorkee (The Hawk): The closing ceremony of the event Two-Day Life Skills Workshop on Circuit Designing and Extension Wiring, held in the university auditorium, was a celebration of the knowledge gained, skills honed, and connections forged during this enriching workshop. Dr. Manish Sharma, the visionary behind the initiative and Director QST Quantum University, took the stage to address the gathered participants, faculty, and distinguished guests. In his keynote address, he commended the participants for their enthusiasm, dedication, and active participation throughout the workshop.

Mr. Ajay Goyal (chancellor, Quantum University) also sent the best wishes to students "I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each one of you on the successful completion of the recent workshop on circuit designing and extension wiring. Your active participation, enthusiasm, and dedication have truly made this event a resounding success.Workshops like these are not just opportunities for learning but also for personal and professional growth."

Dr. Vivek kumar (vice chancellor, Quantum University) also addressed the students "Workshops like these are not just opportunities for learning but also for personal and professional growth. By engaging in hands-on activities and practical sessions, you have not only enhanced your technical skills but also developed crucial life skills that will undoubtedly serve you well in your future endeavors."

More than 1200 students from B.Tech, BCA, MCA and Diploma participated in the workshop and tried hands on training on Extension board, Staircase wiring, Ceiling fan testing, Series parallel connection of tube lights, Repairing of faulty LED bulb, MCB operation under fault connection, Arduino Based Distance Calculator Using Ultra-Sonic Sensors, Arduino Based RFID Card Detector, Arduino Based Smart Dustbin, Water Level Controller using Transistors.

The ceremony featured feedbacks from participants who shared their experiences and key takeaways from the workshop. Many students expressed their gratitude for the hands-on approach, citing the practical sessions as instrumental in deepening their understanding of circuit designing and extension wiring.

The workshop concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony by Dr.Manish Sharma Director QST and Dr.Satender kumar Dean Academics, where participants were recognized for their dedication and commitment to mastering life skills in circuit designing and extension wiring. Dr. Satender Kumar Dean Academics addressed the students "As we conclude this workshop, I encourage you to carry the spirit of curiosity, innovation, and collaboration with you. The challenges you will face in your academic and professional pursuits require a holistic approach-one that combines technical expertise with adaptability and a passion for lifelong learning." As they departed, attendees expressed gratitude for the enriching experience and looked forward to applying their newfound knowledge in their academic and professional pursuits.

