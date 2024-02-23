Punjab Chief Minister Announces Compensation for Family of Deceased Farmer

This gesture underscores the state's solidarity with its agricultural community, promising action against the culprits and advocating for the farmers' rightful demands amidst political pressures.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared a generous compensation package for the bereaved family of Shubhkaran Singh, a farmer who lost his life due to police firing at the Khanauri border on February 21. The state government's compensation includes a sum of Rs 1 crore alongside the provision of a government job for one family member, as reported by PTI.



Mann emphasized the government's commitment to justice, stating that any police official found culpable in Singh's death would face stringent action. He highlighted Shubhkaran's genuine concern for the agricultural community, noting, "Shubhkaran was not seeking attention; he was here advocating for a fair price for his crops. Our government stands in solidarity with all farmers."



Addressing political pressures and threats of imposing President's rule, the Chief Minister expressed his unwavering resolve. "Threats of President's rule do not intimidate us. Preventing any further loss of lives like Shubhkaran's is my priority, irrespective of my position. Before issuing threats, reflect on the situations in Manipur and Nuh... It's the responsibility of Haryana Police to maintain law and order, not ours," Mann stated, urging the central government to prioritize the farmers' demands over ego.



In a discussions between farmer leaders and the Punjab government, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent leader, acknowledged the government's agreement to their demands. These include the initiation of a murder charge against the assailants and the posthumous recognition of Shubhkaran Singh as a 'martyr,' marking a significant acknowledgment of his sacrifice and the government's support for the farming community.

