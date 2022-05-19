Protect Your Health with These X Incredible Features of a Net Zero Energy Building

As the world gradually moves toward greener and more environmentally conscious housing solutions, it is important to invest in the future in some personal ways that add to the planet’s well-being. A home or property purchase is one of the landmark investments that a person makes in their lifetime. Since it is a universal requirement for people, the volume of homes and buildings that are still designed by conventional standards and run on non-renewable energy resources have become an important talking point in recent years.

Since the regular homes and buildings are not made with sustainable materials or adhere to basic environmentally conscious standards of operation and energy, they can be detrimental to the environment. That is why investing in a net-zero energy building emerges as a solution to combat the adverse effects of non-renewable energy consumption. Therefore, it is important to understand how a net-zero energy building can be instrumental in establishing a healthier future for the planet and for the generations to come. Let us break down the operations of a net-zero energy building and its incredible features which can make it a great investment for your long-term health.

Net-Zero Energy Building: The Basics

The most important reason a net-zero energy building is considered a viable alternative to conventional homes is that they produce just as much energy as they consume. A conventional building does not have any mechanisms in place that aid energy consumption regulation or generation. A net-zero energy building, however, can produce energy from onsite and offsite renewable resources and yield a net-zero energy expenditure at the end of the year. Since the building uses energy that it can produce, its impact on the environment is close to negligible and makes it a great alternative to conventional buildings that are not sustainable.

How Does a Net-Zero Energy Building Ensure a Greener Future?

The operations of a net-zero energy building can be broken down into its sustainability measures and construction material. The prime goal of a net-zero energy building is to produce and sustain energy, along with having energy management mechanisms in place so that the carbon footprint of a building is zero. It is vital that the building does not harm the surroundings by any carbon output or unregulated energy consumption. Therefore, let us look at the features of a net-zero energy building that can help ensure a greener future:

1. Powered and Sustained by Renewable Energy: The biggest concern with conventional homes is the volume of carbon they contribute to the environment. A net-zero energy building, however, makes no effect on the environment and burns no fossil fuels to stay running. A net-zero energy building is powered by Solar Photovoltaic and Wind energy that is renewable and carbon-free.

2. Waste Management: Improper waste management has often led to global health and pollution crises in the past. Therefore, it is a vital feature for a net-zero energy building as it directly impacts the environment. Waste segregation at source, a resource recovery centre for dry waste, composting for wet waste, and toxic waste management are features that make a net-zero energy building great for the environment and you.

3. Regulated Water Consumption: Since water is a precious resource that is finite, the importance of clean water and sanitation is non-negotiable for a net-zero energy building. Treatment plants for greywater, water metering, rainwater harvesting, and low-flow fixtures with aerators are some standard features to be expected.

4. Insulation: To significantly reduce electricity consumption, a net-zero energy building has climate-responsive design features such as insulated roofs, low-solar heat coefficient glass, and high solar reflective index paint to keep the buildings cool.

5. Smart Tech and Appliances: Smart motion sensor LED light fixtures, thermostats, 5-star rated energy-efficient appliances, and more keep the home self-reliant and regulate energy consumption as per requirement.

Green Initiatives of Mahindra Eden

Housing at Mahindra Eden is driven by its promise of being India’s first Net Zero Residential Development that sustains itself. This goal is geared toward helping the world envision a greener tomorrow, where urbanization can coexist with the biodiversity around it. That is why, the project at Mahindra Eden preserves natural topography, recharges groundwater, and plants 10 times trees for every tree removed. Therefore, if you are on the lookout for a net-zero energy building that sustains itself and safeguards the natural beauty that thrives around it, look no further than Mahindra Eden.



