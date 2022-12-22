Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Pro-Gita, Finally! Praises, kudos aplenty for that amid the country's Law Makers by and large. How? The MPs, most of them, agree with Kuruksetra (birth place of SriMadBhagwatGita or, Gita, in the internationally known war between the Pandavas and Kauravas in Kurukshetra) MP, Rattan Lal Kataria that Kurukshetra should have all round connectivity including an airport, large railway stations, wide 6-lane smooth roads etc to accomodate tourists from abroad, within the country to partale of "Gita-gyan first hand, inherently vibe with the good vs evil, teaching of 'the life', consequences of 'good', 'bad', et al". Kataria, lesser prominent than many of his colleagues, has shot to "overnight prominence amid them because of his whole hearted appeal to the Government to make Kurukshetra all round all facility-complete so that masses of all hues partake of in SriMadBhaga-watGita-teachings first hand and apply them in their practical lives for all round healthy and positive betterment, +ve uprise, +ve equanimity...Pro-Gita finally.

