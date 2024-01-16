Prime Minister Modi Unveils Transformative Infrastructure Projects in Kerala

Prime Minister Modi receives warm welcome in Kerala, inaugurates Rs. 4,000 crore worth of transformative infrastructure projects, including the groundbreaking New Dry Dock at Cochin Shipyard.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): In a momentous visit to Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a heartfelt welcome from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Muhammad Khan upon his arrival at the Nedumbassery airport on Tuesday.



Scheduled for the morning of January 17, the Prime Minister will kick off his visit by performing pooja and darshan at the revered Guruvayur Temple in Kerala.



Highlighting his dedication to advancing India's ports, shipping, and waterways sector, PM Modi is set to inaugurate three pivotal infrastructure projects during his Kerala visit. These projects, valued at more than Rs. 4,000 crore, include the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL, and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi.



The New Dry Dock, a flagship project costing approximately Rs. 1,800 crore, stands as a testament to New India's engineering prowess. Spanning an impressive 310 meters in length with a width of 75/60 meters, a depth of 13 meters, and a draught of up to 9.5 meters, this stepped dry dock is among the largest marine infrastructures in the region. With heavy ground loading capabilities, it positions India to handle strategic assets like future aircraft carriers and large commercial vessels, eliminating dependence on foreign nations for emergency national requirements.



In line with the Prime Minister's vision, the commissioning of these projects is poised to elevate the nation's shipbuilding and repair capacities, energize the growth of energy infrastructure, and catalyze ancillary industries. Moreover, the projects are expected to boost EXIM Trade, reduce logistics costs, stimulate economic growth, foster self-reliance, and create numerous domestic and international business opportunities.



This visit marks the second within a span of two weeks, as earlier today, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Andhra Pradesh and offered prayers at the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi—an important site with significant historical relevance in the Ramayana.

—Input from Agencies