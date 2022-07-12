Dehradun (The Hawk): Mr Prashant A N has assumed the charge of Regional Director of CII Northern Region. Located in Chandigarh, CII Northern Region headquarters looks after the operations of New Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, & Ladakh.

Mr Prashant has been with CII for over 17 years and has served in various capacities across different locations in Southern and Western regions. Before taking charge, he was responsible for CII operations in CII Karnataka. He has also headed the CII operations in Kerala, Coimbatore & Pune - focusing on building industry competitiveness, government engagements, policy advocacy and business development. He has also led multiple initiatives in CII’s Energy, Infrastructure, and Defence & Aerospace departments during his stint at CII Central Office in New Delhi.

After assuming the charge of CII’s Northern Region, Mr Prashant stated that the government is focused on creating a positive business environment in the country and is working extensively to boost infrastructure and Ease of Doing Business in the Northern States. With the Centre’s renewed thrust on India@100, CII’s vision upholds the government’s initiatives and CII Northern Region will continue to work in partnership with the state governments for its realization, he added.

Mr Prashant replaced Dr Rajesh Kapoor, who was earlier Regional Director, CII Northern Region.