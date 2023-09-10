Praise Aplenty

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant Is Attracting "Natural Praises Aplenty For Successfully Staging --- From Pre-Start To Start To Finish To Post-Finish --- The G-20 Summit In New Delhi Without Any Ado, Stumbling Block, Hassle, Hindrance Of Any Kind Whatsoever", Agree All In "Harmonious Unison". Now Congress MP Then UN No. 2, Shashi Tharoor, Of All Praisers, Is Full Of Praises For Amitabh Kant As All-Round Successful Sherpa Of G-20 In All Aspects. A Clear Diplomatic Virtuoso, Says Tharoor, As It Evinces, Amitabh Kant Would Be A Far Better Off As IFS Officer Than An IAS Officer. A Clear Admission Seeing His "100% Impeccable Diplomacy In 100% Successful G-20 Staging".