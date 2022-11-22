Police Informed Students About Ill Effects Of Drugs

Dineshpur (The Hawk): As part of the campaign to stop the growing trend of drugs among children, the police went to the Atal Utkrisht Late Chittaranjan Raha Inter College and informed the students about the ill-effects of drugs, and called upon them to stay away from it. Students were also briefed about traffic rules and cyber crime. Police Station President Anil Upadhyay reached the college with police personnel on Tuesday. The police team talked to the students and told them about the ill-effects of drugs. Said that the young generation should stay away from drugs and get better education and increase the respect of their family members. Students were made aware by giving information about traffic rules. Along with giving information about cyber crimes, told about protection from it. Asked the students to inform the police about any kind of misbehavior happening to them. The teachers of the college were also appealed to make the students aware against drugs and keep a constant vigil on them. SI Naveen Joshi, Principal Madhusudan Mishra, Subhash Shukla, Manoj Pandey, Santosh Tamta etc were present.