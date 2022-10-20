PM urges citizens to punish those who disparage Gujarat

Junagadh (The Hawk): Prime Minister Narendra Modi used emotive pride to attack his opponents on Wednesday, urging people to punish those who insult them and the state.

"Some people believe in disparaging Gujaratis and dividing Gujaratis." Gujaratis have developed companies and trades that employ people from other states; these Gujaratis are being insulted; do we want to continue to allow such insults, or do you believe we should teach them a lesson? "Let us teach them a lesson for the pride of Gujarat," he stated while speaking to a crowd in Junagadh, Saurashtra.

He dedicated and launched development projects worth Rs 4,155 crore for the districts of Junagadh, Porbandar, and Gir Somnath.

He revealed intentions to turn the Keshod airstrip into a full-fledged airport, telling the audience that he has directed Civil Aviation Department employees to work on the project. Once the airport is functioning, fruits cultivated in the area will be able to be exported, and tourists from throughout the country as well as foreign tourists wishing to see Asiatic lions or visit Somnath temple would be able to travel there, he said.

Modi praised the coastal belt's economic contribution, saying, "In the last 20 years, aqua exports have climbed seven times." I have established the groundwork for three fishing harbours, which will help the fishing industry."

Earlier in the day, while opening Mission Schools of Excellence in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister noted that "20 years ago, because of the dilapidated status of Gujarat's education sector, 20 out of 100 youngsters would never go to school."

"Those pupils who did get it to school would drop out after 8th grade, but in the last 20 years, the education system has seen growth and improvement... in Gujarat, more than 1.25 lakh new classrooms were erected, and more than 2 lakh instructors were recruited."

