PM Modi will have third term in central govt: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

Trust in PM Modi Ensures Third Term, Says Union Minister Rajnath Singh in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Union Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that people have shown so much trust in Prime Minister Modi that he will have a third term in the central government as Prime Minister of India.

"...People have shown so much trust in PM Modi that he'll have his third term in the central government and also the fourth," said Union Minister Rajnath Singh said in Nabarangpur. The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a series of visits to Odisha starting Thursday, where he will participate in a gathering with party members and address a public event in Mayurbhanj district.

The visit is part of the Defence Minister's two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha concluding on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Minister addressed a gathering at the inaugural event of MILAN 2024 International Seminar in Vishakhapatnam. MILAN 2024 is the Indian Navy's largest ever multilateral naval exercise commencing here in Vizag with an impressive lineup of warship from Indian and foreign navies participating in the Harbour Phase.

Singh's day-long visit to Odisha is included in the itinerary of senior BJP leaders visiting different Lok Sabha constituencies in preparation for the 2024 general elections and the Odisha Assembly polls.

The Minister would start the "cluster tour" by attending a meeting with party workers at Nabarangapur and Berhampur districts and a public meeting at Mayurbhanj in Odisha.

In a post on his 'X' handle, the Defence Minister had also mentioned: "Tomorrow, February 22, I shall be on a cluster tour in Odisha. Looking forward to addressing Karyakarta Sammelans at Nabarangapur & Berhampur and a public meeting at Mayurbhanj. @BJP4Odisha."

Later, the Minister is set to arrive at Baripada stadium in Mayurbhanj district around 4 pm, where he will deliver a speech to a public audience.

—ANI