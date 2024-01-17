PM Modi Unveils Rs 4000 Cr Infrastructure, Designates Kochi as Future Shipbuilding Hub

PM Modi's Rs 4000 Cr Boost Transforms Kochi into Maritime Powerhouse: Inaugurates Key Shipyard Projects, Declares Kochi as National Shipbuilding Hub.

Kochi (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a slew of projects totaling over Rs 4000 crore during his visit to Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday. The focal points of the inauguration included the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL, and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi.



Addressing a jubilant gathering in Kochi, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Kerala for the warm welcome extended to him. "It brought me immense joy to witness the cheerful faces upon my arrival in Kochi. Thank you for the grand welcome. I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to offer prayers at the Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur," remarked PM Modi during his inaugural address.



Reflecting on recent visits to significant religious sites, he shared, "A few days ago, while inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, I spoke about four temples related to Ramayana in Kerala. I am fortunate to have offered prayers at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple just before the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya."



Emphasizing the significance of the new infrastructure initiatives, the Prime Minister conveyed that the Central Government is actively working to enhance the capacity of coastal cities like Kochi. He confidently declared Kochi to be the upcoming shipbuilding hub of the nation, stating, "As India becomes the center of global trade, we are bolstering our maritime capabilities. Kochi will soon rise to the forefront of this transformation."



Highlighting the impact of the inaugurated projects on the Cochin Shipyard's capacity, PM Modi stated, "Today, the country boasts its largest Dry Dock (NDD). Alongside this, shipbuilding, ship repairing, and the LPG Import Terminal infrastructures have also been inaugurated. With these advancements, the shipyard's capacity will witness a manifold increase. I congratulate the people of Kerala for these facilities."



Underscoring India's emergence as a key player in global trade, the Prime Minister affirmed ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's maritime power. During his two-day visit, PM Modi offered prayers at Guruvayur Sree Krishnaswamy Temple in Thrissur, attended the wedding of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi's daughter, and visited Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple.



PM Modi's visit, the second in two weeks, commenced with a grand roadshow in Kochi, drawing thousands of supporters. Accompanied by BJP state president K Surendran, PM Modi's visit underscores the strategic importance the government places on the development of Kochi as a key maritime and industrial hub.

