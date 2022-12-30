PM Modi performs his mother Heeraben's last rites in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (The Hawk): In Gandhinagar on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi.

PM Modi, who arrived in Gandhinagar early this morning, set his mother Heeraben Modi's mortal remains ablaze alongside his brothers.

Those in attendance at Hiraba Modi's final rites were Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, previous CM Vijay Rupani, and cabinet ministers.

After paying her respects at her Raysan residence when he arrived in Gujarat this morning, PM Modi brought the bier containing her mortal remains to the cremation for the last rites.

According to a hospital announcement, Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away this morning at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Center in Ahmedabad about 3:30 am. After her health deteriorated, she was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

Early on Friday morning, the prime minister broke the news of her passing to the country.

The Prime Minister released an emotional tweet early this morning informing the public of her passing "God's feet are resting on a wonderful century. I've always sensed in Maa the trinity of an ascetic's journey, the image of a selfless Karmayogi, and a life dedicated to moral principles."

PM Modi recalled the time he visited his mother, on her 100th birthday this year.

Work with intelligence and live a pure life—that is, work with intelligence and live a pure life—was one of the things she told me when we first met on her 100th birthday, PM Modi tweeted.

Many politicians and officials sent their condolences for the passing of Prime Minister Modi's mother.

Rajnath Singh, the minister of defence, expressed his sorrow and emphasised the importance of mothers in people's lives, saying that their absence is "difficult to fill."

"The death of Hira Ba, the mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, has left me in great sorrow. A mother's death creates a hole in a person's life that is impossible to replace. I offer the Prime Minister and his entire family my condolences during this difficult time. Prana Shanti! "The Minister of Defense tweeted.

The mother of the Prime Minister passed away at the age of 100, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences, saying that she embodied simplicity and high standards of living.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pujya Hiraba, mother of the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi. Pujya Hiraba was the personification of generosity, simplicity, toil, and high moral standards. I ask God to grant peace to her soul. Shanti AUM, "In a loose translation from Gujarati, Patel tweeted.

The prime minister visited his mother, who turned 100 this June, while campaigning ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly elections.

In the second round of the elections for the Gujarat Assembly, Heeraben had also cast a ballot.

The Prime Minister will join in today's events in West Bengal via video conference later in the day, his office announced on Friday.

The prime minister was expected to travel to West Bengal to inaugurate development initiatives, like as the Vande Bharat Express, and to attend a National Ganga Council meeting.

The Prime Minister was slated to formally dedicate projects totaling more than 7,800 crores in West Bengal.

(Inputs from Agencies)