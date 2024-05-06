Rahul Gandhi vowed to overturn Ram Mandir verdict if voted to power: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Acharya Pramod Krishnam claims Rahul Gandhi plans to overturn Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict if Congress wins; alongside, Radhika Khera resigns over alleged disrespect linked to her Ayodhya visit.

Sambal (Uttar Pradesh): Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had vowed to overturn the Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict if Congress forms the government at the Centre.

The expelled Congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi at a meeting with his close aides stressed at forming a "superpower commission" to overturn the SC verdict which paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir temple.

"I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, after getting advised from his wellwisher in America, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress government is formed, they will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision," Acharya Pramod Krishnam told ANI.

In 1985, the SC had ruled in favour of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman from Indore who had sought maintenance from her husband after divorce, but the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government overturned the judgement through an Act.



A verdict passed by the Supreme Court in 2019 granted legal sanction for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The temple was inaugurated on January 22.

On Radhika Khera's resignation from Congress, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said many other leaders will quit the Congress party by June 4.

"Whoever is a patriot, a Ram devotee, who believes in Sanatana, cannot stay in Congress. There is a very long list right now, by June 4, more senior leaders are ready to leave the party because whoever talks about this country cannot stay in Congress, whoever sings songs of Pakistan will stay in Congress," he said.



Radhika Khera, who resigned from the party on Sunday after alleging "disrespect" from the state unit, claimed that the Congress began to "hate her" after she visited the Ayodhya Ram Temple and was reprimanded for sharing videos or photos of the grand temple.

Khera further claimed that Chhattisgarh Congress leader Sushil Anand Shukha misbehaved and abused her, adding that no action was taken by the party leaders.

—ANI