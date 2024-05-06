Amit Shah doctored video case: Accused Arun Reddy sent to judicial custody till tomorrow

Patiala House Court of Delhi Sends Arun Reddy, Alleged Handler of 'Spirit of Congress' Account in Amit Shah's Deepfake Video Case, to Judicial Custody

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Monday sent accused Arun Reddy who allegedly handled the 'Spirit of Congress' X account, in connection with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'deepfake morphed video' case, to judicial custody till May 7, 2024.

Reddy was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in the case and was produced on Monday after three days of remand in the court.

Additional Sessions Judge (Link Judge) Neha Garg sent him to Judicial Custody for one day and also issued notice to the Investigation Officer of Delhi Police on a bail plea filed by Arun Reddy.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/lok-sabha-2024:-fir-registered-against-nadda-amit-malviya-and-vijayendra-over-social-media-post

Last week, the Delhi Police arrested Arun Reddy, who handles the 'Spirit of Congress' X account, in connection with Amit Shah's doctored video case.

In the doctored video, the Union Home Minster is purportedly heard saying that the BJP stands against the reservations in the country.

However, during his address at a public meeting in Congress-ruled Telangana, Shah said, "If the BJP forms the government here, we will withdraw the unconstitutional reservations to Muslims. We will ensure that the SCs, STs and OBCs get quotas as guaranteed under the Constitution."



Earlier, five Congress workers were arrested by the Telangana Police in connection with Shah's fake video case.

—ANI