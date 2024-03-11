PM Modi holds roadshow in Gurugram, to inaugurate 112 National Highway projects

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation for National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore, enhancing connectivity and infrastructure across India. The highlight is the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, aimed at easing Delhi-Gurugram traffic.

Gurugram (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Gurugram on Monday as he visited Haryana city to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 112 big-ticket National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs one lakh crore.



To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway.

Right before the event, PM Modi along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inspected the Dwarka Expressway.

The 19 km long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs. 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.



Other major projects that were inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs. 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs. 2,950 crores in the state of Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs. 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs. 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crores in different states across the country.



The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for various National Highway projects across the country. Major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include 14 packages of Bengaluru - Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs. 14,000 crores in Andhra Pradesh; six packages of Belgaum - Hungund - Raichur Section of NH-748A worth Rs. 8,000 crores in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli - Ambala Highway worth Rs. 4,900 crores in Haryana; two packages of Amritsar - Bathinda corridor worth Rs. 3,800 crores in Punjab; along with 39 other projects worth Rs. 32,700 crores in different states across the country.



These projects will significantly contribute towards the growth of the National Highway network as well as help in boosting socio-economic growth, enhance job opportunities and promote trade and commerce in regions across the country.

—ANI