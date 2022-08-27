CII- Department Of Pharmaceuticals Awareness Program On Schemes For Strengthening Pharmaceutical Industry Pharma Has A Huge Potential In Exports From The State Which Needs To Be Explored In A Big Way: Dr Pankaj Pandey

Dehradun (The Hawk): To cement India’s position as Pharmacy of the World the Department of Pharmaceuticals organised an intervention themed on “Strengthening of Pharmaceuticals Industry” (SPI) today in Haridwar with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) & Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The objective of this forum was to strengthen the existing infrastructure facilities of pharma clusters and to support MSMEs to meet national and international regulatory standards.

While addressing as the Chief Guest at the Session Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary Industries, Government of Uttarakhand shared that 22% of the countries demand of pharmaceuticals is met by Uttarakhand. He further added that the state government is keen to support pharma industry and invited industry to apply for the scheme and expressed that atleast two applications should be selected from the State. He opined that the pharma has a huge potential in exports which needs to be explored in a big way for the growth of the State.

Mr Abhishek Singh, Deputy Secretary Department of Pharmaceuticals said that SPI scheme has been introduced to strengthened MSME’s in pharmaceutical industry, so that MSMEs can compete with big foreign players. He further added the objective of this scheme is to support the MSME’s. While elaborating about the scheme he said that from the entire country ten projects will be selected. He requested Uttarakhand cluster to apply for the scheme and take advantage of it.

Mr R Ramesh, AGM, SIDBI apprised about the schemes for the pharma sector including Assistance to Pharmaceutical Industry for Common Facilities (APICF). The scheme offers 70% of the approved project cost or Rs 20 cr., whichever is less, as per approval of SSC. In the case of Himalayan States and States in the NER, Rs. 20 Crore per Cluster or 90% of the project cost of the Common Infrastructure Facilities (CIF), whichever is less will be provided.

Under the Pharmaceutical Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (PTUAS) Mr Ramesh shared that the Capital Subsidy of 10% on loan component will be provided (or) Interest Subvention of Max 5% P.A.

Ms Sonia Garg, Chairperson, CII Uttarakhand & CEO, Forace Industries in her opening remarks shared that the Indian Government has already shown great support to the pharma industry through the launch of the PLI scheme. This is a significant step taken not only towards making India Aatmanirbhar as well as promote awareness that will lead to their overall development.

Mr Sandeep Jain, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand & Co- Founder & Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceutical Limited appreciated the proactive approach of the government of India and State Government for the development of pharmaceutical industry.

Mr Deepak Kumar Goyal, Partner, Sushima Laboratories in his closing remarks said that keeping in view the strategic role of MSMEs, which provide important forward and backward linkages to the industry, and also keeping in view that MSMEs tend to grow in clusters, these schemes shall address the issues of technology upgradation at both unit level and cluster level. The session was well attended by over 50 delegates from Pharmaceutical Industry.