People, office-goers rush out in panic as tremors from Nepal quakes strike large parts of India

New Delhi (India): Many people, especially office-goers, were spotted rushing out of their workplaces after strong tremors from earthquakes epicentered in Nepal shook the national capital and adjoining areas.



Two strong earthquakes of magnitudes 6.2 and 4.6 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported, adding that the tremors were felt across large parts of India.

Video clips accessed by ANI from Lucknow and Dehradun showed harried employees milling outside their workplaces after the tremors struck.



Similar clips circulating on social media showed people anxiously speaking over their phones, enquiring about the safety of their loved ones, relatives and friends.



As soon as the tremors were felt in the national capital, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with other officials rushed out of Nirman Bhawan as seen in a video accessed by ANI.

Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, "Strong earthquake tremors have also been felt in Delhi. I hope you all are safe".



"Hey, Delhi people! We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112," Delhi Police posted on X.



At the ANI office in Delhi, the employees headed for the exit and gathered downstairs as the tremors struck.



The two tremors were felt less than half an hour of each other. The first quake occured at 14:25:52 IST, followed by another at 14:51:04 IST.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS posted on X.



The depth of first quake (4.6 magnitude) was found to be 10 km whereas of the second (6.2 magnitude) was 5 km.



While a few houses in Nepal were reported to be damaged in the tremors, there were no casualties at the time of filing this report.

—ANI