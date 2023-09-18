Patna: BJP MP among five injured in road accident

Patna: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Dubey and four others sustained serious injuries after their SUV rammed into a container truck in Gaighat area of this district early on Monday.

According to Patna traffic SP, the SUV was being driven at a high speed when it rammed the truck from the rear.

Patna traffic police also shared a video showing the mangled SUV and the damaged truck. The rescue workers had to use another vehicle to pull out the SUV from inside the truck.

The accident took place at pillar number 46 of Mahatma Gandhi Setu around 1.20 am this morning. The area falls under the jurisdiction of zero miles traffic police station.

Dubey was returning from Hajipur to Patna.

The MP, along with his personal assistant, driver and body guards, were rescued by the escort party and traffic officials.

They were admitted in the trauma ward of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where the condition of the driver and the two bodyguards is stated to be critical.

Satish Chandra Dubey is said to be stable, the police said.

Further investigation into the accident is underway.

