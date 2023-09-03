Past govts lacked confidence in people's abilities; I always had great belief in them: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his government's decision to host G-20 events across the country is an investment in capacity-building among people, cities, and institutions, in an apparent jab at previous governments who he claims lacked confidence in the abilities of people to hold mega events outside the capital, in smaller places.

Modi stated he had always had a strong faith in humanity, and he used his expertise in management to argue that he gained invaluable life lessons during that time.

The prime minister said in an interview late last week, "I had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the feats common citizens were capable of when given a platform and an opportunity."—Inputs from Agencies