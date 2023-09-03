people

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 03, 2023, 10:06 am

Past govts lacked confidence in people's abilities; I always had great belief in them: PM Modi

featuredfeatured
Feature Post
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Argument Mapping

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Approximately 15.23 million people living with HIV receive ARV medications: Center

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Kerala woman gang-raped in K'taka; 3 people are in custody

featuredfeatured
West Bengal
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

To prevent detention under the NRC, make sure your name is on the voters' list: Mamata Banerjee

featuredfeatured
Assam
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Near the Assam-Meghalaya border, four people were murdered in a police shooting

featuredfeatured
Karnataka
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Five people have been arrested in K'taka for attempted religious conversions

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

PM exhorts people to help eradicate malnutrition

featuredfeatured
America
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Over 1.2 mn people remain displaced in Myanmar: UN

featuredfeatured
South Asia
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Floods kill 120 people in Afghanistan over past 1 month

featuredfeatured
Gujarat
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

How some people dodge arrest after consuming alcohol in dry Gujarat

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

Smoking, vaping spiked severe Covid complications, death risk

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App