people
J·Sep 03, 2023, 10:06 am
Past govts lacked confidence in people's abilities; I always had great belief in them: PM Modi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Argument Mapping
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Approximately 15.23 million people living with HIV receive ARV medications: Center
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Kerala woman gang-raped in K'taka; 3 people are in custody
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
To prevent detention under the NRC, make sure your name is on the voters' list: Mamata Banerjee
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Near the Assam-Meghalaya border, four people were murdered in a police shooting
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Five people have been arrested in K'taka for attempted religious conversions
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
PM exhorts people to help eradicate malnutrition
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Over 1.2 mn people remain displaced in Myanmar: UN
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Floods kill 120 people in Afghanistan over past 1 month
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
How some people dodge arrest after consuming alcohol in dry Gujarat
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Smoking, vaping spiked severe Covid complications, death risk
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.