Oxygen cylinder explosion outside hospital claims two lives

Chandauli, UP (The Hawk): In the Chandauli district, a gas cylinder explosion on Friday claimed the lives of two persons.

The explosion's force was so intense that it broke windows in the hospital and surrounding homes, and the two bodies were horribly mangled.

They were visible lying on the road amidst the mayhem. Additionally, a truck parked in the centre of the street is observed to be transporting multiple oxygen cylinders.

The dead bodies were taken into custody by the police and transported for an autopsy. Investigations are being done on nearby CCTV footage.

Between 9:00 am and 9:30 am, an explosion at Dayal Hospital in the Ravi Nagar neighbourhood of Mughalsarai city occurred as oxygen cylinders were being unloaded from a vehicle that was parked outside the facility.

The area attracted a considerable throng, and the fire department also rushed over.

Ankur Aggarwal, the superintendent of police, visited the area and dispatched a forensics team. Both of the deceased individuals had previously worked for the supplier of oxygen cylinders.

The filling and packing of the oxygen cylinders are being looked at by the police.

(Inputs from Agencies)