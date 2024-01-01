    Menu
    Over 3K booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad during New Year revelry

    The Hawk
    January1/ 2024
    Hyderabad: A total of 3,001 people were booked for drunk driving as part of the special drive taken up during the new year celebrations under three police commissionerates covering Hyderabad city and the suburbs, police said on Monday.

    The drive was conducted from 8 pm on December 31, 2023, to morning on January 1 to prevent road accidents and other untoward incidents, police said.

    While 1,243 people were caught and booked for drunk driving under Hyderabad police commissionerate, 1,241 cases were booked under Cyberabad police commissionerate and 517 cases were registered under Rachakonda police commissionerate, they said.

    All of them will be produced before a court in due course of time after filing chargesheets, police said.

    —PTI

