Cocaine, ecstasy recovered by cops from rave party in Bengaluru

The event, organized by Hyderabad-based Vasu, featured over 25 young women and an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh per day. A case has been filed at the Electronic City Police Station.

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru raided a venue here where a rave party was going on and seized 'Ecstacy' pills, cocaine and other drugs, sources said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the raid was carried out at a farmhouse near Electronic City on wee hours of Sunday, according to sources in the CCB.



Drugs, including 17 MDMA pills and cocaine were found at the venue, police said.



There were more than 100 attendees from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru, including over 25 young women. DJs, models, actors, and techies were among those present at the party.

The event conducted between 5 pm (May 18 ) and 6 am (May 19) was said to be a birthday party organised by Hyderabad-based person Vasu.



A pass belonging to an MLA from Andhra Pradesh was found in a car parked at the venue. Additionally, more than 15 luxury cars were also parked on the premises.



The party was estimated to cost Rs 50 lakh a day, sources said.



A case has been filed at the Electronic City Police Station.

