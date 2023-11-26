Outcry in Haridwar: Locals Protest Outside Shreeji Hotel Over Alleged Prostitution and Liquor Operations

Community Fury Unleashed: Residents Condemn Shreeji Hotel for Suspected Immoral Activities and Liquor Dispensing, Demand Immediate Action

Haridwar (The Hawk): In Haridwar near Rishikesh, residents of the area expressed intense outrage over alleged incidents of prostitution and the serving of liquor at Shreeji Hotel near the Rishikul area. The community members staged a strong protest outside the hotel premises, showcasing their anger and dissatisfaction with these reported activities. Local council members and police officials were present at the scene to address the situation.

