One Day Chintan Shivir On 'CRTDH Empowering MSMEs' Concluded At IITR, Lucknow

New Delhi (The Hawk): DSIR-CRTDH-IITR, Lucknow organised a day long second "Chintan Shivir on CRTDHs Empowering MSMEs" under Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) programme of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology. The goal of this Chintan Shivir was to fortify relationships between academics and industry by stressing that this cooperation plays an important in promoting industrial R&D and fostering a culture that strengthens information sharing, collaborative research, and technical innovation. The CRTDH promotes R&D operations in the nation and offers extensive support and guidance and hence plays a crucial role in bolstering the MSME sector, encouraging a growth-friendly climate, and advancing technological breakthroughs to achieve long cherished goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR and Director General, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr. Bhaskar Narayan, Director, Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow and Dr. Sujata Chaklanobis, Head-CRTDH, DSIR spoke during the Chintan Shivir's inaugural session. Dr. N. Kalaiselvi stressed the importance of DSIR and CRTDHs in enabling MSMEs, startups, and innovators to carry out the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of creating "Atmanirbhar Bharat" in her remarks at the opening ceremony. Dr. Bhaskar Narayan praised DSIR-CRTDH-IITR, Lucknow's efforts to assist diverse stakeholders in completing their R&D projects. Dr. Sujata Chaklanobis gave an overview of Chintan Shivir, she emphasized the need for innovation and asserted that MSMEs, as a key component of the innovation ecosystem, can significantly contribute in building India as a hub for R&D and manufacturing on a global scale. On this occasion, Dr. Sujata Chaklanobis and Dr. Bhaskar Narayan inaugurated the DSIR-CRTDH-IITR facility at the Technology Development and Innovation Centre and launched the updated version of the DSIR-IITR-CRTDH website. Two MoUs with DSIR-CRTDH-IITR and MSMEs were signed.

The Director of the CSIR-IITR, Lucknow provided an overview of futuristic technology interventions at DSIR-CRTDH-IITR and highlighted importance of synergy between academia and MSMEs during the thematic sessions. Dr. Parthasarathi and Dr. B Sreekanth provided a briefing on the activities carried out under DSIR-IITR-CRTDH and its efforts to explore opportunities for MSMEs. Participants from the MSMEs/Start-ups/innovators were divided into five groups to brainstorm on challenges faced by them in perusing their R&D goals followed by a brief presentation on it. Thematic session was continued to "Samvad" which was coordinated by Dr. Vipin C. Shukla, Scientist-F, DSIR. During ‘Samvad’, major difficulties faced by MSMEs, startups, and innovators were discussed and potential solutions were addressed by the PI, DSIR-CRTDH-IITR, Lucknow.

The event was attended by senior officers Dr Ranjeet Bairwa and Dr Kailash Petkar from DSIR along entire team of DSIR-CRTDH-IITR. Large number of representatives from Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups, UP state district resource persons, individual innovators, and delegates from the Chambers of Commerce, industry associations, Assocham also participated in this important event to get the benefits of CRTDH in their R&D endeavors.

Finally, Dr. Kailash C. Petkar, Scientist, DSIR presented a vote of gratitude to dignitaries, organizers, all stakeholders, press and media personnel to conclude the event.